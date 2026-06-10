Russia accuses EU of overreach with Mediterranean ship inspections

Russia on Wednesday condemned an EU decision to authorise EU military vessels in the Mediterranean to stop and inspect foreign ships suspected of being part of a "shadow fleet" transporting Russian oil, and said it would take all necessary legal and other measures to protect them.

The EU said on Monday it had expanded the mandate of Operation IRINI, its naval mission in the Mediterranean that was originally set up to enforce a UN arms embargo on Libya.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said this posed a threat to maritime security and accused the EU of intimidating civilian vessels.