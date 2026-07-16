Rubico acquires newbuild tanker and charter contract from Top Ships

Greek shipowner Rubico has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire a company holding a shipbuilding contract for a new chemical and product oil carrier. The vessel will be constructed by Guangzhou Shipyard International and China Shipbuilding Trading.

The 47,499 DWT vessel is scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2029. Rubico will purchase the shares of the special purpose vehicle from Top Ships for approximately $6.25 million, with the transaction expected by the company to close by September 30, 2026.

The acquired company has secured a seven-year time charter contract for the vessel with a major oil trader, which includes an option to extend the charter for four additional years. This employment agreement is estimated to generate a total potential gross revenue backlog of about $75.4 million, including the optional years.