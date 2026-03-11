Robin Energy to spin off tanker operations into new subsidiary

Robin Energy has announced it is spinning off its tanker business into a newly formed subsidiary named AI OKTO. The company stated the move followed a recommendation from a special committee of independent directors and will include one tanker vessel alongside Xavier Shipping and cash.

Under the terms of the transaction, Robin Energy shareholders will receive one common share of AI OKTO for every 6.5 shares held in the parent company.

AI OKTO has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market and appointed Petros Panagiotidis to serve as its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The board of directors reported that creating a "pure play tanker company" is a core part of its strategy for the new entity. This subsidiary intends to establish an artificial intelligence-enabled operating model through partnerships with vendors and maritime-technology firms to implement technical solutions across its fleet.