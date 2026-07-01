Rivals eat into Russia Urals crude pricing edge for Indian deliveries

Price differentials for Russia's Urals crude delivered to India in August have fallen to their lowest levels since late February amid ample supply and rising competition, three trade sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

They said discounts for August Urals cargoes delivered to Indian ports on a DES basis had widened to below $7 per barrel versus the dated Brent benchmark, from about $4 per barrel just 10 days ago.

Russia's flagship grade is trading at its weakest level in India since the outbreak of the Iran war, as Middle Eastern producers resume shipments through the Strait of Hormuz following last month's interim peace deal.

During the winter, when tighter US sanctions disrupted Russian oil trade, Urals discounts to Brent widened to as much as $10 per barrel, compared with $1 to $3 per barrel last summer.