Rising global prices send Brazil-bound Russian diesel elsewhere

Two tankers carrying Russian ultra-low sulphur diesel (ULSD) were diverted mid-voyage from Brazil to alternative destinations, data from traders and LSEG showed.

Both were loaded in March at the Russian Baltic port of Primorsk and made almost half of the trip to Brazil before the cargo buyers were switched as traders seized on a spike in global prices due to the Iran war, traders said.

Terms of the original or subsequent deals were not clear and it is unusual that buyers are changed once the cargoes have left their original port.