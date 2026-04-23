Renewed tensions between US and Iran cause oil prices to climb

Crude futures climbed more than $1 a barrel on Thursday as the conflict between the US and Iran seemed to be intensifying in the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures rose $1.62, or 1.59 per cent, to $103.53 a barrel at 11:35 CDT (16:35 GMT) after settling above $100 for the first time in more than two weeks on Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate futures rose $1.03, or 1.11 per cent, at $93.99.

Iran flaunted its tightened grip over the Strait of Hormuz with video of its commandos storming a huge cargo ship, after the collapse of peace talks that Washington had hoped would open the world's most important shipping corridor.

US President Donald Trump said in a post on social media that he had ordered the US Navy, "to shoot and kill any boat," mining the strait. Both benchmarks closed more than $3 higher on Wednesday after a lack of progress in the peace talks and larger-than-expected draws on US stocks of gasoline and distillates.