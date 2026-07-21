Refiners bypass the middleman by locking in direct Venezuelan crude deals

Refiners and oil-producing firms in the US and elsewhere are gaining market share in Venezuela's crude as they sign direct contracts with state-run PDVSA, challenging the global traders that inked earlier deals with the government of interim President Delcy Rodriguez.

Trading houses Vitol and Trafigura currently control the lion's share of Venezuela's oil exports through agreements signed in January with Caracas that are overseen by Washington, allowing them to take more than 100 million barrels for resale to final buyers in six months.

PDVSA, however, is slowly going back to the business model it had before US energy sanctions were imposed on the OPEC country in 2019, which prioritises supply contracts with its joint-venture partners and refineries over intermediaries.