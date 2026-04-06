Record premiums for US oil as Asia and Europe scramble for supply

Spot premiums for US West Texas Intermediate crude have jumped to all-time highs as competition between Asian and European refiners for supply heats up to replace Middle Eastern oil flows disrupted by the Iran war, industry sources said.

Europe is typically the largest importer of US crude, but competition has escalated with Asian buyers scouring for supply from the Americas to Africa and Europe to replace Middle Eastern oil that is unable to move through the Strait of Hormuz.

The jump in crude prices is driving up costs and widening losses for refiners on both continents, sources and analysts said, putting severe pressure on companies including state-owned firms that are required by governments to keep producing fuel for national security.

"Asian refiners, shut out of Middle Eastern supply, are bidding aggressively for every available Atlantic Basin barrel," said Paola Rodriguez-Masiu, chief oil analyst at Rystad Energy, in a note dated April 3.