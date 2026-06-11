Record low Saudi oil sales to China set to persist into July due to high prices

Saudi Arabia's crude oil sales to China are expected to stay at record lows in July as elevated prices in the wake of the US-Israeli war on Iran continue to weigh on demand from the world's largest crude importer, sources familiar with the matter said.

The allocations, closely watched by market participants as a gauge of Chinese demand, indicate that refiners remain reluctant to import high-priced barrels following run cuts and as they draw on domestic inventories.

Saudi crude shipments also remain somewhat constrained by Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz, though Saudi Arabia has rerouted significant flows to its Red Sea Yanbu port for export.