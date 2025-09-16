Record Chinese oil stocks push discounts for Iranian crude even lower, despite sanctions

Discounts for Iranian oil in China have widened on record stock levels at a major refining hub and as a shortage of import quotas towards year-end hindered buying by independent processors, six trade sources told Reuters.

Slowing demand from Chinese independent refiners in Shandong province, known as teapots, adds to pressure on Iran to sustain its oil revenue amid Western sanctions aimed at curbing its uranium enrichment programme.

Those sanctions have reduced shipments into a key Chinese port, according to data analytics firm Kpler.