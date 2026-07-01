Quakes and power cuts slow Venezuelan oil shipments in June

Venezuela's oil exports fell slightly to 1.2 million barrels per day last month from 1.24 million bpd in May as two deadly earthquakes caused minor delays at terminals operated by state-run energy company PDVSA, according to data based on tanker monitoring and company documents.

PDVSA's vast infrastructure was largely untouched by the twin quakes, which have left almost 2,000 people dead and hundreds of buildings affected according to official figures. But power supply remains an issue to resolve so all of the country's oil processing plants, including the small El Palito refinery, can resume operations.

The state company's main oil terminal of Jose in the country's eastern region did not suffer long delays, the documents showed.