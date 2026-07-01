Quakes and power cuts slow Venezuelan oil shipments in June

Venezuela's oil exports fell slightly to 1.2 million barrels per day last month from 1.24 million bpd in May as two deadly earthquakes caused minor delays at terminals operated by state-run energy company PDVSA, according to data based on tanker monitoring and company documents.
PDVSA's vast infrastructure was largely untouched by the twin quakes, which have left almost 2,000 people dead and hundreds of buildings affected according to official figures. But power supply remains an issue to resolve so all of the country's oil processing plants, including the small El Palito refinery, can resume operations.
The state company's main oil terminal of Jose in the country's eastern region did not suffer long delays, the documents showed.
Oil minister Paula Henao said last week that fuel inventories and output were enough to meet demand.
However, the condition of oil infrastructure located near the quakes' epicentre, including PDVSA's Catia la Mar domestic fuel terminal, has not been officially reported.
In June, shipments to the United States rose to almost 630,000 bpd from 558,000 bpd the previous month, while exports to India fell to 277,000 bpd from 427,000 bpd and shipments to Europe declined to 99,400 bpd from 169,000 bpd.
A larger number of Venezuelan oil and fuel cargoes were stored in Caribbean terminals, according to the documents and data.
Chevron's exports of Venezuelan crude rose to some 293,000 bpd in June from 268,000 bpd in May, while trading firms including Vitol and Trafigura exported some 775,000 bpd, slightly below the 787,000 bpd of the previous month.
PDVSA did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston and Mircely Guanipa in Maracay; Editing by Oliver Griffin and Joe Bavier)