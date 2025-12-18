QatarEnergy lowers February crude premium as spot prices soften

QatarEnergy has lowered the term premium for al-Shaheen crude oil loading in February, several trade sources said on Thursday, following weakness in the premiums of spot benchmarks.

The state-owned company set the February prices at 53 cents a barrel above Dubai quotes, down from 84 cents for January-loading cargoes. The price cut followed a decline in spot premiums for Middle East crude so far this month, weighed by ample supplies in the market and a surplus outlook for 2026.