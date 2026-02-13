QatarEnergy hikes April crude term price to five-month high

State-owned QatarEnergy has raised the term price for al-Shaheen crude oil loading in April to the highest in five months, several trade sources said on Friday, as better demand from India supported the Middle Eastern oil market.

The April term price for al-Shaheen crude was set at 87 cents a barrel to Dubai quotes, the people said, a jump from the term price for March, which was minus 33 cents a barrel to Dubai quotes and the highest since November's term price.

Spot premiums for Middle Eastern crude rallied this month with improving demand from India, where refiners are avoiding Russian oil to help New Delhi seal a trade deal with Washington. QatarEnergy sold six al-Shaheen cargoes, including three to Indian refiner Reliance.