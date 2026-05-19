Pyxis Tankers reports revenue growth and higher net income in Q1 2026

Pyxis Tankers reported that net revenues increased to $10 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, up from $9.6 million in the same period of 2025.

The Greece-based shipping company reported that net income for the period rose to $2.4 million from $0.8 million in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA grew by $1.9 million to reach $5.4 million during the first quarter. This performance was supported by strengthening conditions in the dry-bulk market, where average daily rates for those vessels rose by over 50 per cent to $19,601.