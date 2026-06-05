Precious Shipping subsidiary enters into Singapore-based tanker JV

Thailand's Precious Shipping announced that its wholly-owned Singapore subsidiary, PSL Energy, signed a joint venture agreement on June 4 to establish a ship-owning and ship-operating business.

The arrangement was reached with Malaysian firm Emstraits Navigation and Singaporean company Lianson Fleet to form an entity named Nusantara Orchid.

Precious Shipping stated that incorporation of the Singapore-based business is expected to be completed within one month. The company will own and operate High Tide, a second-hand medium-range tanker acquired by Nusantara Maritime, a company partly owned by Emstraits.