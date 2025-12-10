Port of Auckland subsidiary Seafuels orders new bunkering vessel from Turkish yard

Seafuels, a subsidiary of New Zealand port operator Port of Auckland (POAL), has entered into an agreement with Ada Shipyard of Turkey for the construction of a new bunkering vessel.
POAL said the vessel will be built as part of a broader NZ$50 million (US$30 million) project. Upon completion, it will be able to supply biodiesel and methanol in addition to traditional fuels such as low-sulphur fuel oil and diesel.
The vessel will have a length of 88.8 metres and will be built as an IMO class II chemical tanker. She is expected to be delivered in late 2027, replacing Seafuels' current bunkering vessel Awanuia, which will have served Auckland for 18 years.
POAL said that, upon delivery, the new bunkering vessel will begin a long-term charter with an undisclosed fuel provider.
The acquisition of the bunkering vessel is in line with POAL's emissions targets, which the operator hopes to achieve by 2050.