Port of Auckland subsidiary Seafuels orders new bunkering vessel from Turkish yard

Seafuels, a subsidiary of New Zealand port operator Port of Auckland (POAL), has entered into an agreement with Ada Shipyard of Turkey for the construction of a new bunkering vessel.

POAL said the vessel will be built as part of a broader NZ$50 million (US$30 million) project. Upon completion, it will be able to supply biodiesel and methanol in addition to traditional fuels such as low-sulphur fuel oil and diesel.