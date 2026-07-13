Poland's Unimot steps in to supply Latin American crude to German refinery after pipeline cut

Polish energy group Unimot will supply crude oil imported by sea from Latin America to Germany's PCK Schwedt refinery, the company said on Monday.

Germany has been seeking alternatives for lost supplies after Russia said it would halt deliveries of Kazakh crude via the Druzhba pipeline from May 1.

The supply from Unimot will allow Schwedt to ramp up activity at a time when the war in the Middle East is squeezing global oil supplies.