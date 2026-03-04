Platts considers new Middle East shipping corridors as war disrupts exports

SP Global Platts said it will consider alternative routes for Middle East freight assessments, citing shipping disruptions from the US-Israeli war on Iran. The war has halted energy exports from the Middle East, with Tehran attacking ships and energy facilities.

It has damaged tankers and sharply reduced traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a pinch point through which some 20 per cent of global oil output and a similar share of liquefied natural gas transits via ships from Middle East producers.

Platts said it will make freight assessments utilising all available fixtures and market information within the region.

In the absence of relevant fixtures, Platts will consider related routes, such as West Coast India-North Asia and Red Sea-North Asia, when assessing values.