Physical oil shortages and shrinking economies coming soon, Chevron chief says

Chevron Chairman and CEO Mike Wirth said on Monday that physical shortages in oil supply would begin appearing around the world because of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 per cent of global crude supply passes.

Economies will begin shrinking, first in Asia, as demand adjusts to reduced supply with the strait still closed because of the US-Israeli war with Iran, Wirth said during a discussion sponsored by the Milken Institute.

"We will start to see physical shortages," Wirth said, noting that surplus supply in commercial markets, tankers in so-called "shadow fleets" avoiding sanctions, and national strategic reserves were being absorbed.