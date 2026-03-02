Petrobras monitoring fallout from Iran conflict, watching before fuel price decision

Petrobras is closely monitoring the fallout from conflict in Iran and expects to watch oil prices - which surged on Monday - for the next week before taking decisions on fuel prices, four people familiar with those assessments told Reuters.

Global oil prices jumped after Iran's retaliatory attacks disrupted shipping through the key Strait of Hormuz, following weekend strikes by Israel and the US that killed Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

Brent crude rose as much as 13 per cent on Monday and was up about eight per cent around noon Brasilia time, boosting the shares of Petrobras, which also exports crude.