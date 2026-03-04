Pertamina unit monitoring safety of its vessels in the Middle East

Pertamina International Shipping, or PIS, a unit of Indonesian state energy firm Pertamina, said on Wednesday it has four vessels currently operating in the Middle East and was coordinating with local authorities to ensure crews and cargo were safe.
One of the vessels was carrying light crude oil to supply Indonesia, while the three others were serving third-party consumers, a company spokesperson said.
Of the four vessels, two were in the Arabian Gulf and were waiting for the situation to be safe to exit through the Strait of Hormuz.
“PIS continues to conduct intensive 24/7 real-time monitoring of the entire fleet, crew and workers. We are also coordinating closely with maritime authorities and local authorities to ensure the safety and security of all ship crews and cargo,” spokesperson Vega Pita said.
Indonesian energy minister Bahlil Lahadalia said on Tuesday the government was trying to use diplomatic means to get the vessels out.
