Pertamina unit monitoring safety of its vessels in the Middle East

Pertamina International Shipping, or PIS, a unit of Indonesian state energy firm Pertamina, said on Wednesday it has four vessels currently operating in the Middle East and was coordinating with local authorities to ensure crews and cargo were safe.

One of the vessels was carrying light crude oil to supply Indonesia, while the three others were serving third-party consumers, a company spokesperson said.

Of the four vessels, two were in the Arabian Gulf and were waiting for the situation to be safe to exit through the Strait of Hormuz.