Persistent Ukrainian attacks disrupt Russia's seaborne fuel oil shipments in May, Saudi Arabia remains top buyer

Russia's seaborne exports of fuel oil and vacuum gasoil (VGO) fell by about six per cent month-on-month to 3.2 million tonnes in May, as Ukrainian drone strikes on infrastructure curtailed output and shipments, data from traders and LSEG showed.

Saudi Arabia remained a key destination for fuel oil and VGO as high summer temperatures boosted air-conditioning demand, but shipments there were down 17 per cent from April to 1.23 million tonnes, Reuters calculations based on the data showed.

Increased export volumes in recent months were driven by disruptions linked to the Iran war, which reshaped flows and lifted demand for crude oil, as well as a temporary waiver on US sanctions on Russian oil products, traders said.