Persian Gulf ship traffic rising meaningfully, US energy chief says

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Tuesday that ship traffic in the Persian Gulf and oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz are rising even as Washington and Tehran struggle to reach a deal on ending their more than three-month-old war.

"I would say rising very meaningfully," Wright said when asked how ship traffic is flowing through the strait compared to a week or two ago.

He said oil exports through the strait and the gulf have risen and, "will continue to rise."

Wright made the remarks during an Atlantic Council conference and added that it would take many months to get back to normal flows of energy and critical materials such as sulphur, helium and lubricants once lasting peace is reached.