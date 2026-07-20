Persian Gulf oil exports surged to wartime high before latest slowdown

Persian Gulf countries boosted crude oil and condensate exports in the first half of July to the highest levels since before the Iran war began in late February, shipping data showed, although flows through the Strait of Hormuz are now slowing as fighting escalates.

Crude and condensate exports from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Kuwait and Iran rose about 16 per cent from the whole of June's daily average to 12 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first half of July, Kpler data showed.

Vortexa estimated exports during the period at an even higher 13.06 million bpd.