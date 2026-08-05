Persian Gulf crude exports resist wider collapse despite July slowdown

Persian Gulf countries' crude oil and condensate exports were largely steady in July and remained about 40 per cent below pre-war levels, shipping data showed, with signs of a slowdown emerging in the second half of the month as fighting in the region intensified again.

The relatively stable export levels have helped ease concerns about a sharper supply disruption and offset a drawdown in global oil inventories. However, tanker traffic through the key Middle Eastern waterways of the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb remained well below levels before the US-Israeli war with Iran began on February 28.

Crude and condensate exports from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Kuwait and Iran rose just two per cent from June to average 10.7 million barrels per day (bpd) in July, according to Kpler.