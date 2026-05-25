Peace talks optimism pushes oil prices down to two-week lows

Oil prices fell about five per cent to two-week lows on Monday as optimism grew that the United States and Iran were moving closer to a peace deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, even though Washington and Tehran played down hopes for an imminent breakthrough.

Brent crude futures were down $4.97, or 4.8 per cent, at $98.57 a barrel at 11:19 ET (15:19 GMT) and US West Texas Intermediate futures were down $4.85, or five per cent, at $91.75. Both contracts traded at their lowest since May 7.

Iran's top negotiator and its foreign minister were in Doha for talks with Qatar's prime minister on a potential deal with the US to end the three-month-old war, an official briefed on the visit said Monday. Both sides said they have made progress on a memorandum of understanding that would halt the war and give negotiators 60 days to reach a final deal.