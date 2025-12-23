Panama says Venezuela-related tanker intercepted by US did not follow maritime rules

Panama's foreign minister said on Monday that a tanker recently intercepted by the US that was under Panama's flag did not respect the country's maritime rules and had disconnected its transponder while navigating out of Venezuelan waters carrying a crude cargo.
Foreign minister Javier Martinez-Acha added in a TV interview that Panama would take measures accordingly. He did not elaborate further.
A country providing its flag to a vessel officially added to its registry can cancel the ship's registration if an investigation determines that it did not follow maritime rules. The tanker Centuries, targeted by the US Guard Coast Guard on Saturday after leaving Venezuela's, was flying Panama's flag.
