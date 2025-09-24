Pakistan's Cnergyico expands US oil imports, orders second shipment

"This is our second cargo, our trading team evaluated various crude for November and found WTL's gross refining margin to be slightly better than (Gulf) crude," Qureshi said.

"If economics remain favourable, we intend to keep importing."

The decision comes weeks after the first-ever US crude cargo for Pakistan set sail from Houston on the Suezmax tanker Pegasus, chartered by Vitol, ship-tracking data from Kpler showed. The ship is due to dock in Karachi in late October.