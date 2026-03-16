Pakistan-bound tanker passes through Hormuz Strait amid Iran war

Ship-tracking data shows a Pakistan-bound oil tanker passing through the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend, indicating that some countries are able to negotiate safe passage for their vessels despite the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Since the war began more than two weeks ago, Iran has attacked several ships in the gulf, in effect closing the strait, conduit for a fifth of the world's crude oil and liquefied natural gas, and driving up global energy prices.

Iran has, however, let some vessels through. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that the US believed some Indian and Chinese as well as Iranian fuel tankers had passed through the strait.

The Kpler data provider MarineTraffic said the Karachi was, "the first non-Iranian cargo to transit the chokepoint while broadcasting its AIS signal, suggesting that select shipments may be receiving negotiated safe passage" in a post on social media.