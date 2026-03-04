Pakistan asks Saudi Arabia to send oil through Yanbu port after Hormuz disruption

Pakistan has asked Saudi Arabia to route oil supplies through the Red Sea port of Yanbu after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz disrupted shipping, the petroleum ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.

The request comes as war in the Middle East has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global chokepoint through which a large share of the world's oil and most of Pakistan's fuel imports pass, raising concerns about supply security for import-dependent economies.

"He further highlighted that Saudi Arabian sources had assured security of supplies through the Port of Yanbu on the Red Sea, which can help meet energy requirements," read the release, adding that one vessel has been arranged to sail to Yanbu to lift crude for Pakistan.