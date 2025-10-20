Oversupply fears and trade tensions drag global oil prices down

Oil prices fell around one per cent on Monday as investors weighed the risk of a potential global glut, with US-China trade tensions adding to concerns about an economic slowdown and weaker energy demand.

Brent crude futures were down 57 cents, or 0.93 per cent, at $60.72 a barrel as of 11:25 EDT (15:25 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate futures fell 42 cents, or 0.73 per cent, to $57.12.

Both benchmarks fell by more than $1 earlier in the session.