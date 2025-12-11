Over 30 sanctioned ships in Venezuela at risk after US tanker seizure

More than 30 US-sanctioned oil vessels doing business in Venezuela could face punishment by Washington after the US Coast Guard seized a supertanker carrying Venezuelan crude for export, according to shipping data.

The seizure, announced by President Donald Trump on Wednesday, was the first of an oil cargo from Venezuela, which has been under US sanctions since 2019, and the Trump administration's first known action against a Venezuela-related tanker since he ordered a massive military buildup in the region.