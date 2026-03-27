Options market bets on $150 oil with Hormuz shut

Traders are piling into oil options betting Brent crude will surge to an all-time high of at least $150 a barrel by the end of April, as the war in the Middle East continues to choke supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent, which is currently trading around $107 a barrel for May, has shot up nearly 50 per cent since February 28, when the US-Israeli war against Iran broke out, effectively blocking oil transit through the Strait of Hormuz. Prices remain volatile despite tentative signs that Washington and Tehran are looking for a way to end the conflict.

Options trades in the derivatives market show bets have risen tenfold in the last few weeks on oil hitting at least $150 a barrel by the end of April, as traders position themselves for near-term volatility. That would surpass Brent’s record high of $147 a barrel set in 2008, when booming demand strained supply capacity.