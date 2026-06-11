OPINION | Will the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz break OPEC's fragile grip on oil?

Saudi Arabia and neighbouring Persian Gulf producers will cheer the eventual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, but the ensuing flood of oil risks eroding OPEC’s already fragile grip on the market.

The Iran war and the closure of the vital waterway – through which nearly a fifth of the world’s oil and gas flowed before the conflict – have sharply diminished output from the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and moved the industry’s centre of gravity away from the Middle East.

Riyadh’s options for countering these changes are limited. It remains far from clear when the strait will reopen or what conditions will look like when it does.