OPINION | Why the latest OPEC+ oil output hike does not matter, for now

It's easy to dismiss the decision by the core members of OPEC+ to increase their crude oil production quotas for September as a meaningless gesture in the face of disruptions caused by the Iran conflict.

Certainly, as long as the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed and the threat to the nearby Bab el-Mandeb waterway remains unresolved, there is little chance of the oil-exporting group being able to ship what they have agreed to produce.

The seven members of OPEC+ undertaking voluntary output cuts — Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, Kazakhstan and Oman — agreed at a meeting on Sunday to increase production by 188,000 barrels per day (bpd) for September.