OPINION | Why Iran's Strait of Hormuz "tollbooth" plan may keep oil prices high

The war that closed the Strait of Hormuz has ended - for now. But Tehran's demand to act as toll booth keeper at the world's most critical oil chokepoint could leave energy markets vulnerable and hardwire higher prices for years to come.

The US and Iran agreed on Tuesday to a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan, subject to Tehran pausing its blockade of oil and gas traffic through the strait, according to US President Donald Trump.

An Iranian official said on Wednesday that the vital waterway, through which around a fifth of the world’s oil and gas flowed before the US-Israeli war on Iran began nearly six weeks ago, could be reopened by Friday in a limited fashion under Iranian control.

Tehran had also indicated on Tuesday that, under a permanent peace deal, it would seek to charge a fee for ships transiting the strait, which is just 34 kilometres wide at its narrowest point between Iran and Oman.