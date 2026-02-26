OPINION | Why China is changing its oil buying habits as prices climb

One of the least talked about dynamics of the global crude oil market is the role China plays in setting a floor and a ceiling for prices.

The world's largest crude importer has quietly built a track record of buying excess oil to build inventories when its refiners and government deem prices to be cheap, and conversely pull back on imports when prices rise too high, or too rapidly.

Because the shifts in imports happen with a lag of several months, given the time between when a cargo is arranged and delivered, it is not immediately obvious to analysts and reporters covering the crude market.

However, there are some early signs that China is shifting its imports to favour more competitively priced crudes, while also trimming imports from April onwards.

This is likely being done as crude oil prices have risen sharply in recent weeks amid the uncertainty created by tensions between the US and Iran, with concern that a US military strike may result in Iranian retaliation against oil installations and tankers in the vital Persian Gulf area.

Global benchmark Brent futures hit the highest in nearly seven months on February 23, reaching $72.50 a barrel, and have rallied 23 per cent since the seven-month low of $58.72 on December 16.