OPINION | What oil prices miss about today’s energy market

Global oil markets face increasingly sharp and frequent price shocks as geopolitical tensions, opaque stockpiling and tightening Western sanctions are leaving many traders in the dark. The growing influence of external, unpredictable forces on the world's largest and most liquid commodity market raises doubts about how accurately prices reflect physical fundamentals.

Indeed, the global oil market appears to be struggling to get a handle on its basic supply and demand balance. The International Energy Agency expects oil production to exceed demand by 3.7 million barrels per day this year, more than three per cent of global consumption.

Yet prices tell a different story. While benchmark Brent crude prices have moved around in recent weeks, they remain firm at above $65 a barrel.