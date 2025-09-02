OPINION | West hits "peak sanctions" on Russia’s energy sector

The complex web of Western sanctions targeting Russia’s oil and gas industry has failed to impede Moscow’s energy flows or its war effort, suggesting that time and overuse are blunting the force of US and European financial weapons.

Economic warfare by Western powers has expanded dramatically over the past decade, with the number of international sanctions surging almost 450 per cent since 2017, according to LSEG Risk Intelligence.

This includes both primary sanctions, which bar most activities between the issuing and targeted country, and secondary sanctions, which seek to cut off anyone who deals with sanctioned entities from accessing Western-dominated financial infrastructure.

The major sanctions spike occurred after Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. European Union sanctions on Russia rose from zero in 2013 to 2,534 in 2025. Washington put 3,135 new entities and individuals on its targeted list last year alone, 70 per cent of them Russian, according to the Center for a New American Security.

This sanctioned “hyperinflation” has created an expensive cat-and-mouse game.