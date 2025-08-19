OPINION | War or peace? For oil markets, the Ukraine outcome is insignificant

US President Donald Trump’s high-stakes diplomacy to resolve the war in Ukraine is unlikely to jolt oil and gas markets, no matter the outcome.

Russia has faced multiple rounds of western sanctions and restrictions since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which have dealt severe blows to the country’s giant oil and gas industry, sapping Moscow of vital revenue and reshaping global energy markets.

Russian gas now accounts for just 18 per cent of European imports, down from 45 per cent in 2021, while the bloc’s oil imports from Russia have fallen to three per cent from around 30 per cent over that time. The European Union plans to fully phase out Russian energy by 2027.