OPINION | US, China could steady markets in Middle East oil crisis

A serious military confrontation between the US and Iran could trigger a major disruption in Middle East oil supplies. The vast oil reserves the US and China hold could prove critical in containing it.

For now, uncertainty dominates in this protracted standoff, with US and Iranian officials continuing to hold indirect talks, as American military forces amass in the region. What kind of military action Washington might choose - and Tehran’s potential response - remain open questions.

For the US, scenarios range from a limited, pinpoint strike to weeks of intense bombardment. Iran, for its part, could opt for a contained and carefully calibrated response, similar to its well-telegraphed reaction to US strikes on its nuclear sites during the 12-day Israel-Iran war last June.