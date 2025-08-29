OPINION | Trump's options to ease Russia sanctions limited compared to Europe's

US President Donald Trump could quickly lift some sanctions on Russia as a reward to Moscow if peace talks with Ukraine go well, but only Europe can take the bigger steps needed to significantly ease Russia’s cash crunch.

Trump in recent days has renewed a threat to impose more sanctions and tariffs on Russia and buyers of its oil if there is no progress toward a peaceful settlement in the 3.5-year-long war in Ukraine. But if talks go well, he could begin to lift some of the punitive measures.

Among Trump's options are releasing seized Russian assets, reopening US lending to Russian banks and corporations, and allowing US oil services companies to return to Russia’s far-flung oil and gas fields.

Without Europe’s cooperation, however, those measures would have limited effect and the most damaging sanctions – including massive restrictions on Russia’s global oil trade, the lifeblood of its economy – would stay in place.