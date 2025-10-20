OPINION | Trump pressure on India may push Russian oil deeper into "shadow" market

A financial hit

India probably will acquiesce to US pressure as part of a broad trade deal. Washington has already hit Indian goods with a 25 per cent import tariff in retaliation for New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil. Indeed, some Indian refiners are already preparing to cut Russian oil imports, though any drop won’t be visible before December at the earliest. Meanwhile, Indian refiners face another challenge.

The European Union will impose a ban on imports of fuel refined from Russian crude as of January 21 next year. Europe accounts for over a third of India’s diesel and aviation fuel exports.

The new US and EU measures will likely be financially painful for India's refineries, as they have been enjoying healthy margins by buying Russian crude at significant discounts to international prices.

And the two countries’ energy markets are already heavily intertwined. Private refiner Reliance, which operates one of the world's largest refining complexes in western India, last year signed a giant 10-year deal with Russian state-owned oil firm Rosneft to supply nearly 500,000 bpd of crude.

Rosneft also owns a 49 per cent stake in another major Indian refiner, Nayara, whose 400,000 bpd Vadinar refinery relies exclusively on Russian oil imports. It already faces EU and British sanctions, which have caused it to reduce its operating rates, though it is unlikely to fully cease importing Russian crude.