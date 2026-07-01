OPINION | Tight global fuel markets brace for possible Russian diesel export ban

A looming Russian diesel export ban could not come at a worse time. Global fuel inventories are dangerously low, and after the biggest energy shock in decades, another supply hit could threaten a fragile recovery.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the Kremlin was considering a ban on diesel exports after acknowledging mounting domestic shortages.

Those shortages were triggered by Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries, part of Kyiv's widening energy campaign against Moscow in the fifth year of the Ukraine war.

The energy-dense fuel sits at the heart of global economic activity, powering heavy transport, industry and agriculture — from trucks and shipping to construction machinery and tractors.