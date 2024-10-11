OPINION | The US wakes up to China’s latest threat – big ships

In June, South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean bought the loss-making Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia for US$100 million, a deal approved by Washington in September. This may not sound like much, but it allows a foreign shipbuilder into an industry that has been highly protected to its considerable detriment. Under America’s century-old Jones Act, vessels transporting goods between US ports must be built, owned and crewed by Americans.

And earlier this year senior Washington officials including US Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro visited Japanese shipyards with a view to handing over contracts for the construction of the kind of labour-intensive bulk carriers and tankers that American yards, beset by labour shortages, cost overruns and low wages, have neglected for decades. Simultaneously the Pentagon is also exploring the possibility of establishing military repair facilities in Australia, the Philippines, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea to try to make up lost ground.