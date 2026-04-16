OPINION | The Iran conflict has shattered traditional oil market logic

The Iran war has torn open a dangerous rift in global oil markets: physical crude is trading at record highs while futures benchmarks signal calm. That disconnect is forcing consumers, companies and policymakers to navigate without a reliable compass - and it could leave a lasting scar on the global economy.

Investors have struggled to price the unprecedented disruption to global oil supplies since Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz following the US-Israeli strikes on February 8.

The blockade has cut off nearly a fifth of global oil flows, triggering acute supply shortages in Asia and, increasingly, in Europe and forcing Persian Gulf producers to shut in around nine million barrels per day (bpd) of production.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures surged 64 per cent in March, setting a record monthly gain, to a peak of $118 a barrel. Prices then fell back to around $95 after the US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire on April 7.