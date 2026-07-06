OPINION | The big questions facing the latest OPEC+ crude oil output boost

The decision by OPEC+ to increase crude oil production quotas for a fifth straight month from August raises two questions.

Can they actually ship the increased output and if they can, who will buy it?

The seven core members of OPEC+, which groups together OPEC and allied producers such as Russia, agreed at a meeting on Sunday to lift quotas by 188,000 barrels per day from August, taking the total increase to almost 800,000 bpd since April.

The first question will be answered in the positive if the Strait of Hormuz can remain open and volumes through the narrow waterway can recover to levels close to before the United States and Israel attacked Iran on February 28.