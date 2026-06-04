OPINION | Tankers are slipping out of Hormuz, but normality remains far off

The trickle of tankers exiting the Strait of Hormuz has gathered pace in recent weeks, as traders adopt stealth measures to make the crossing. While this is freeing some of the vast oil inventories trapped in the Persian Gulf, it does not signal a slow return to normality. Instead, it previews the opaque, fragmented energy market the Iran war is set to leave in its wake.

More than four months into the conflict, the US and Iran are still struggling to hammer out an agreement to formally end the war and fully reopen the narrow waterway.

The near-total closure of Hormuz stranded more than 13 million barrels of oil per day within the gulf, forcing producers to shut down oilfields and refineries, triggering supply shortfalls and economic strain across major importing nations.

Traffic through the strait remains a fraction of pre-war levels. On the face of it, an average of just three tankers a day has crossed in and out of Hormuz since the conflict began - roughly one-tenth of normal volumes - according to shipping monitors including LSEG and Kpler.

But a closer look at oil stocks tells a more nuanced story.