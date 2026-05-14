OPINION | Sanctioned Russia emerges as an unlikely buffer for global energy

Russia - despite heavy sanctions and international isolation - is quietly playing a key role in cushioning global commodity markets from the full impact of the war with Iran and collapse in energy exports from the Middle East.

Russian exports of LNG have scaled record highs so far in 2026, while the country's shipments of crude oil and thermal coal have risen to multi-year highs to help offset some of the record-large declines in flows from Middle East producers.

When compared to the increases in energy exports from the United States this year, the growth in Russian shipments appears small, and so it has been largely overlooked in most energy market balance assessments.

But Russia's share of global year-to-date exports of liquefied natural gas, crude oil and coal is at its highest in years, providing far-flung consumers with much-needed energy supplies just as global markets are in disarray.

This set-up presents an uncomfortable truth for policymakers, who must acknowledge that the same actor that is disrupting energy systems in Europe is acting as a stabiliser globally, and is helping limit energy shortages in key markets.