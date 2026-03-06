OPINION | Rip up the glut forecasts - Mideast oil shock signals supply crunch

The sudden and acute disruption to Middle East oil supplies caused by the US-Israeli war with Iran is forcing buyers to tap every available barrel, rapidly dismantling forecasts of an oil glut this year.

In February, the International Energy Agency forecast that global oil supply would exceed demand by around 3.7 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2026, with the surplus extending into the following year.

A month later, that projection appears redundant. Nearly 15 million bpd of crude production, plus another 4.5 million bpd of refined fuels, remain effectively stranded in the Persian Gulf after the near-complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The chokepoint was shut shortly after the launch of the joint US–Israel aerial bombing campaign against Iran on February 28, which Tehran answered by targeting gulf states and regional energy infrastructure.